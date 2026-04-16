Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, dropped by $5.55, or 4.68%, on April 15 from the previous level, coming in at $113.01 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $5.11, or 4.48%, to $108.93 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $6, or 6.81%, to $82.15 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $8.17, or 6.55%, to $116.55 per barrel.