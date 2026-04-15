Azerbaijan's Baku to host headquarters of Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement's parliamentary network will be established in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament's press and public relations department.

This decision was announced at the 5th conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which took place in Istanbul, Türkiye, bringing together approximately 130 delegates from nearly 50 countries and international organizations.

The conference was dedicated to the theme “The role of parliaments in ensuring climate-resilient urbanization in the Non-Aligned Movement region.”

In her opening remarks, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker and Chair of the NAM Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova, highlighted the significance of the event, noting that 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was founded at the inaugural summit in Belgrade in 1961. Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the strong participation from parliamentary delegations and partner organizations, emphasizing that this reflects not only the commitment of the member parliaments to support their governments' efforts but also the growing influence of the Movement in advancing its strategic objectives.

Gafarova also noted that since the last conference held in Tashkent in April 2025, the Parliamentary Network has expanded its activities and enhanced its international influence. She further underscored the pressing nature of the conference’s theme, stating that approximately 3 billion people globally live in inadequate housing conditions, including over 1.1 billion residing in informal settlements, and more than 300 million are homeless. This ongoing global housing crisis has exacerbated socio-economic challenges, particularly in developing countries, and undermines progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Speaker also provided insight into the forthcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku in May 2026, under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities.” She described the forum as an important international platform for addressing the challenges of rapid urbanization and its impact on cities, national economies, and climate change. Gafarova noted that following Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29, this event serves as further evidence of international confidence in Azerbaijan’s leadership and its capacity to unite global efforts in tackling common challenges.

Furthermore, Gafarova pointed out that Azerbaijan has designated 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture,” recognizing the country’s significant experience in urban development. She indicated that WUF13 will provide an interim review of the New Urban Agenda, evaluating progress over the past decade and setting priorities for the period leading up to 2036.

The conference participants lauded the institutional development of the NAM Parliamentary Network under Azerbaijan’s leadership, an initiative that began at the proposal of President Ilham Aliyev. The Network's growing international stature was also acknowledged. During the event, speakers emphasized the importance of the conference's theme and shared their respective perspectives and proposals. At the conclusion of the conference, the Istanbul Declaration was adopted.

Additionally, key decisions were made regarding the establishment of the headquarters for the NAM Parliamentary Network in Baku and the granting of observer status to the Arab Parliament within the Network.