Azerbaijan's maritime cargo traffic via transport corridors drops in 2M2026
Cargo shipments by sea in Azerbaijan decreased in early 2026 compared to last year. This decline reflects a shift in transport patterns. Sea transport made up a smaller portion of the overall transport corridors.
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