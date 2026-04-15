Iran open to talks on uranium enrichment level - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran is open to talks on its uranium enrichment level, signaling a degree of openness on a key issue in ongoing nuclear tensions, said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on April 15, Baghaei stated that negotiations on uranium enrichment levels are possible. He emphasized that Iran has consistently maintained its position of continuing enrichment activities based on its own needs.

Baghaei also stressed that Iran does not seek permission from any country to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He noted that, as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the country has the right to pursue such activities.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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