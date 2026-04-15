Azerbaijani pianist’s Paris concert attracts enthusiastic audience (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A concert by Azerbaijani pianist Eldeniz Alekberzade has been held in Paris, drawing a large and engaged audience and receiving strong public interest, Trend reports.

The event brought together staff of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, members of the Azerbaijani community living in France, and a large number of residents.

On stage, the young pianist was accompanied by saxophonist Dmitry Uvarov. Together, they performed pieces by American composers George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and John Williams. Their high level of professionalism, technical mastery, and refined musical interpretation were met with great appreciation, leaving a strong impression on attendees.

The significant presence of French audience members alongside Azerbaijanis was highlighted as another indicator of the successful integration of the Azerbaijani community into French society. Attendees emphasized the emotional depth, rich melodies, and cultural nuances of the performance, noting that such events play an important role in fostering intercultural dialogue.

Eldeniz Alekberzade graduated with distinction from the Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and later from the Baku Music Academy. Since 2022, he has been continuing his studies at the École Normale de Musique de Paris "Alfred Cortot" (ENMP) in Paris. He also works as a music teacher at the “Natavan” weekend Azerbaijani school operating under the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris, supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

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