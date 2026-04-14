World Bank spills beans on Georgia's inflation in March 2026
Inflation in Georgia eased slightly in March 2026 but remained high, as reported by the World Bank. Consumer prices rose month-on-month, leading to a small decrease in annual inflation. The report highlighted transport and food prices as the main drivers.
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