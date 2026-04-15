Azerbaijan lifts curtain on volume of investments from UAE in 2025
Foreign direct investments (FDI) from the UAE to Azerbaijan decreased in 2025. The share of UAE investments in total FDI also saw a decline compared to the previous year.
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