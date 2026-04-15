Uzbekistan reports strong 2025 performance of national investment fund
Photo: UzNIF
UzNIF reported strong 2025 results, driven by solid earnings and portfolio gains, alongside a reserve allocation decision as part of its ongoing development within Uzbekistan’s capital market reforms.
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