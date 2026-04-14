German investment in Azerbaijan drops sharply in 2025
German investment in Azerbaijan declined sharply in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to the central bank. Overall foreign investment into the country also fell, while Azerbaijan significantly increased its investments abroad.
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