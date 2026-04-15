Starlink set to launch in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan has completed the process of issuing all necessary permits for the launch of a pilot project of the Starlink satellite internet service, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

This was stated during a meeting between Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, and Ryan Goodnight, Senior Director of Starlink at SpaceX.

The meeting took place in Washington on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the results of systematic work on launching satellite internet in the Kyrgyz Republic, including the completion of all necessary regulatory and licensing procedures required to start the pilot project.

Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled that the strategic objective of ensuring a pilot launch of the service was set during last year’s negotiations. Over the past period, state authorities have carried out comprehensive work to establish the necessary legal and regulatory framework.

In turn, Starlink has fulfilled all required conditions and signed agreements with authorized government bodies.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to the upcoming technical launch of the service, which is expected to take place in the near future.

The sides also discussed the expected significant social impact of introducing satellite internet, including providing high-speed connectivity to residents of remote and hard-to-reach areas, as well as connecting schools, healthcare institutions, and other social facilities to digital resources.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness for continued productive cooperation and coordination of efforts aimed at the successful launch of the service and the implementation of socially important initiatives in the Kyrgyzstan.