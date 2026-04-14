Discover world with Birbank’s “Səyahət marafonu” campaign

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, has announced the launch of its “Səyahət marafonu” (Travel marathon) campaign for customers. Running from April 8 to May 8, 2026, the campaign offers users an opportunity to build their savings while earning valuable rewards.

As part of the campaign, customers who select the “Travel” goal in the Birbank app and accumulate the highest amount will have the chance to win the grand prize – a travel voucher worth AZN 5 000. The next six participants will each receive travel vouchers valued at AZN 500.

The “Səyahət marafonu” campaign is available to both existing and new Birbank customers.

For more information: www.b-b.az/syh

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 53 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.