Kyrgyzstan targets transition to upper-middle-income status
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s strategy reflects a shift toward sustained, reform-driven growth aimed at upgrading its economic structure and achieving higher income status.
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