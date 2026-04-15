Iranian Spokesperson insists country's nuclear program remains strictly peaceful

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran’s nuclear program has remained under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with no evidence indicating any diversion from its peaceful purposes, said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei,Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on April 15, Baghaei emphasized that the IAEA has repeatedly confirmed this position.

He also noted that in recent days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that claims suggesting Iran is only weeks or months away from developing a nuclear bomb are not necessarily accurate.

“The U.S. side claimed last June that it had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. Repeating allegations that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons is merely a pretext to exert pressure on the country. There is no justification for the controversy surrounding Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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