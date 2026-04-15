Gas flow through Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises in first quarter
Gas transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rose in the first quarter of the year, reflecting continued growth in Azerbaijan’s energy exports. The pipeline remains a key route for delivering natural gas from the Shah Deniz field to regional markets, including Georgia and Turkey.
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