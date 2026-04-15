Gas flow through Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises in first quarter

Gas transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rose in the first quarter of the year, reflecting continued growth in Azerbaijan’s energy exports. The pipeline remains a key route for delivering natural gas from the Shah Deniz field to regional markets, including Georgia and Turkey.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register