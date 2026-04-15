Azerbaijani pilots complete next phase of Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The tasks of the next phase of the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise, held in the city of Konya of fraternal Türkiye, have been successfully accomplished, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

During the exercise, tactical tasks were fulfilled involving SU-25, F-16 aircraft, and T-70 helicopters, to achieve air superiority and provide air support for the search and rescue of crew members of an aircraft that had crashed in imaginary enemy territory.

During the operation, air support was conducted with a high-level coordination, ensuring the minimization of risks in the training area and enhancing the effectiveness of rescue operations. Pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force accomplished the assigned tasks with professionalism, achieving significant results in meeting the objectives of the exercise.

In the international search and rescue exercise, Azerbaijan is represented by the Air Force pilots, specialists of the parachute landing and search-rescue service, air controllers, as well as technical personnel and aviation assets.