Turkmen company Hasyl Çeşmesi partners with international firm Edmiston

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmen private firm Hasyl Çeşmesi has entered into a cooperation agreement with the international company Edmiston at the "Turkmentravel – 2026" exhibition in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Kiril Gorodnov, Director of Hasyl Çeşmesi, and Martin William Paisley, Director of Edmiston, during the B2B session.

The agreement is aimed at integrating Turkmen tourism services into global networks and promoting the country’s cultural and historical heritage to international visitors.

Edmiston is a global superyacht brokerage company specializing in the sale, purchase, charter, and management of luxury superyachts. Founded in 1996 by Nicholas Edmiston and now led by CEO Jamie Edmiston, it is known for revolutionizing yacht marketing and handling high-value transactions (including many of the world's largest superyacht deals).

Hasyl Çeşmesi is a private Turkmen company based in Ashgabat that operates as a tour operator and destination management company (DMC). It specializes in organizing tailored tours, guided travel packages, corporate trips, group tours, and customized tourism services across Turkmenistan.