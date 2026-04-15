Yelo Bank is now in Zagatala! (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank continues to expand its service network with the opening of its 23rd branch in the city of Zagatala.



Located at 12C Faig Amirov Street, the branch is designed based on the Bank's unique "Brighter Banking" concept. Characterized by a modern and vibrant interior, every detail has been carefully considered for the comfort of customers. The branch offers a wide range of banking services to both individual and business clients, including loans, deposits, card operations, and other daily financial services. Additionally, the 24/7 service zone equipped with ATMs and terminals allows customers to withdraw cash and perform payments at any time of the day.



The primary goal of Yelo Bank is to make financial services accessible to everyone and to support the development of the real sector in the regions. The new branch will simplify access to financial resources for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Zagatala and surrounding districts. In line with its strategy, the Bank plans to further strengthen its activities across the regions.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!