Dushanbe, EBRD discuss expanding infrastructure cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 14. Tajikistan’s Dushanbe city authorities and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed актуal issues of further multilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the executive power of Dushanbe.

These topics were addressed during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe, Bakhtiyor Sharifi, and a delegation of the EBRD.

The meeting took place at the Executive Body of State Power of Dushanbe.

During the discussions, the parties paid particular attention to utilizing the potential for cooperation in developing infrastructure in the areas of water supply, sanitation, and heating systems.

At the same time, they also discussed the reconstruction and construction of roads and bridges in Dushanbe.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supports the development of sustainable urban infrastructure in Tajikistan, with a focus on improving public utilities, transport connectivity, and municipal services.

Cooperation between EBRD and local authorities aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of water supply, sanitation, heating systems, and urban road infrastructure in Dushanbe, contributing to the city’s long-term development.