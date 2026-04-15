Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova elected to high-ranking position at IPU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani MP and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova has been elected Chairperson of the IPU Gender Partnership Group, Trend reports.

The elections to the Group were held on April 14 as part of the 152nd Assembly of the IPU in Istanbul. The Group oversees and initiates gender reform within the organization all over the world.

At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, MP Sevil Mikayilova is attending the 152nd Assembly of the IPU.

The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject items taken up by the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security entitled The role of parliaments in establishing robust post‑conflict management mechanisms and restoring a just and lasting peace and by the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development entitled Building a fair and sustainable global economy: The role of parliaments in combating protectionism, reducing tariffs and preventing corporate tax avoidance.

The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.