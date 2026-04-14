Iran Credit Scoring Company signals exclusion of delinquencies in state of emergency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Delinquencies on loans of seven billion rials (about $5,300) and below won't be taken into account in the assessment during the state of emergency (from February 28 through May 30), Executive Director of the Iran Credit Scoring (ICS) Company, Reza Ghasempour, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the Central Bank of Iran has already notified the ICS Company of the issue.

Ghasempour added that the said loan delinquency must necessarily be after February 28.

The company official said that banknotes returned to banks during the said period will also not be taken into account in the assessment of legal entities and individuals.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.