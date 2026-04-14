Azerbaijan receives high marks in Global Forum's tax transparency and security audit

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The “Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes” has approved the final report assessing the level of “Protection of Confidentiality and Security of Exchanged Information,” in which Azerbaijan achieved high results, Trend reports, citing the State Tax Service of the Ministry of Economy.

“This result reaffirms that our country possesses a digital infrastructure that meets the most modern international standards in the field of cybersecurity,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Global Forum regularly assesses the level of data privacy and security protection in member countries. Last February, the organization’s assessors visited Azerbaijan to review the situation in this area. During the assessment, measures aimed at ensuring information security and confidentiality, the compliance of internal procedures with international standards, as well as the activities of the “Security Operations Center” (SOC) were examined in detail. The SOC’s work in protecting data from cyberattacks 24/7 and ensuring the resilience of the digital ecosystem was particularly highly praised.

The Republic of Azerbaijan committed to participating in the international assessment process in this area by becoming a member of the Global Forum on February 26, 2013.

“The results of the assessment reaffirm that our country has established a reliable, secure system for the international exchange of information for tax purposes with high cyber resilience. This is also of great importance in terms of fulfilling international obligations, strengthening mutual trust with partner jurisdictions, and ensuring operations in accordance with international cybersecurity standards that guarantee the integrity of digital data.

“Azerbaijan will continue to consistently apply international standards in the area of transparency for tax purposes, implement advanced digital security technologies, and ensure the preservation of confidentiality,” the statement notes.