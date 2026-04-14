Kazakhstan reports growth in state budget revenues in 1Q2026
Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues rose in January-March 2026, supported by higher non-oil income and improved collection performance, while exchange rate dynamics partially limited budget inflows.
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