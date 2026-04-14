Money transfers from Kazakhstan to Türkiye surge
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan recorded an increase in outbound money transfers to Türkiye in February 2026, with both transaction volumes and total value rising compared to the previous month.
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