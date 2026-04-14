Azerbaijan's concentration in assets and loan portfolios decreases in 2025
In late 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector saw a decrease in concentration across its assets, deposits, and loan portfolios. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported a reduction in concentration levels, signaling a more diversified banking landscape. These changes reflect the ongoing monitoring and adjustments within the country's financial system.
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