Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover grows in 3M2026
Retail trade in Azerbaijan saw growth from January to March 2026. Consumer spending in the retail sector showed a steady increase, with notable rises in both food and non-food goods. The retail turnover demonstrated a solid expansion in real terms, reflecting positive market trends.
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