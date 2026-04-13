Kazakhstan unveils ambitious aviation infrastructure plans through 2028
Photo: web site of Nursultan Nazarbaev airport
Kazakhstan plans to implement 11 infrastructure projects in the aviation sector by 2028.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy