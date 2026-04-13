Pakistan making efforts to end Middle East conflict – Saba Sadiq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Pakistan is making efforts to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East region, Parliamentary Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights Saba Sadiq, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with students in Baku, Sadiq stated that Islamabad has been actively working to facilitate dialogue between the sides.

“We have worked to ensure that the parties sit at the negotiating table. Countries from different regions supported this process. Two rival and opposing states managed to sit together and initiate dialogue. This became possible thanks to joint efforts and a spirit of cooperation. The sides held talks, but naturally have not yet reached a final agreement,” Sadiq said.

She noted that the ongoing process, including with the participation of the US, could yield concrete results in the future.

According to Sadiq, Pakistan, as a Muslim country, continues its efforts to prevent further escalation and to ensure that the conflict in the region comes to an end.