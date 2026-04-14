Azerbaijan's Economic Council sets key course for budget framework through 2027 (PHOTO)

The meeting comprehensively addressed the Medium-Term Budget Framework (MTBF) for the 2027-2030 period. Key topics included the primary objectives and direction of budget policy, prioritized expenditure areas, initial macroeconomic forecasts, and the macro-fiscal framework. The sustainability of the budget, forecast indicators for the state and consolidated budgets for 2027 and the subsequent three years, as well as the social policy and key economic indicators, were also discussed in detail.

During the session, reports were presented by Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev, and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, with contributions from council members and invited attendees who provided their input on the various matters under review.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were made based on the discussion, incorporating the perspectives and recommendations of council members.

The Ministry of Finance, alongside other relevant agencies, was given specific instructions regarding the preparation of the 2027 budget envelope and the MTBF document.