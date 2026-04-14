Azerbaijan's Economic Council sets key course for budget framework through 2027 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Azerbaijan
Economic Council, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, convened today
for its next meeting, during which the Ministry of Finance was
tasked with preparing the budget envelope for 2027, a source in the
Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
The meeting comprehensively addressed the Medium-Term Budget
Framework (MTBF) for the 2027-2030 period. Key topics included the
primary objectives and direction of budget policy, prioritized
expenditure areas, initial macroeconomic forecasts, and the
macro-fiscal framework. The sustainability of the budget, forecast
indicators for the state and consolidated budgets for 2027 and the
subsequent three years, as well as the social policy and key
economic indicators, were also discussed in detail.
During the session, reports were presented by Minister of
Finance Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of
the Population Anar Aliyev, and Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov, with contributions from council members and invited
attendees who provided their input on the various matters under
review.
At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were made based on
the discussion, incorporating the perspectives and recommendations
of council members.
The Ministry of Finance, alongside other relevant agencies, was
given specific instructions regarding the preparation of the 2027
budget envelope and the MTBF document.