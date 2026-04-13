Baku hosts meeting between Pakistani delegation and students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A meeting between students and a delegation from Pakistan was held at the Azerbaijan University of Languages in Baku, Trend reports.

The event took place at the Pakistan Cultural Center. The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights Saba Sadiq and Secretary of the Ministry Abdul Khalique Shaikh.

Abdul Khalique Shaikh expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to visit the center and interact with students. He said it is important that young people have the chance to learn about Pakistani culture, broaden their horizons, and develop academically and personally.

He stressed that such initiatives are being implemented with the support of Pakistan, including in the field of human rights. Special attention, he noted, is given to the protection of children’s rights and ensuring conditions for their well-being and development.

“It is a great honor for us to be here and meet you. We believe it is important that issues related to child protection remain in focus, including at the parliamentary level,” he added.

Saba Sadiq, in turn, said that Pakistan is making efforts to help resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

“We have worked to ensure that the parties sit at the negotiating table. In this process, we were supported by countries from different regions. Two opposing sides were able to begin dialogue — this became possible thanks to joint efforts and a spirit of cooperation. Talks were held, but a final agreement has not yet been reached,” she said.

According to her, the ongoing process, including with the participation of the United States, may lead to concrete results in the future. She stressed that Pakistan seeks to ensure the conflict in the region does not continue and is resolved peacefully.