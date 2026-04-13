U.S. may resume strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. US President Donald Trump and his advisers are exploring the possibility of resuming strikes on the Islamic Republic after unsuccessful talks with Iran in Pakistan, Trend reports.

According to the information, strikes could be resumed on a limited scale to force Tehran to make concessions.

A resumption of full-scale bombing of Iran is reportedly not ruled out. However, this option is less likely for future US action, as it risks destabilizing the situation in the region and drawing Washington into a protracted armed conflict.