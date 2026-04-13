Tajikistan’s Shahrinav district projects strong industrial growth for 2026
Photo: Press Service of the Sughd Regional Administration
The projections signal a state-driven push to accelerate regional growth through industrial expansion, capital investment, and energy output, highlighting Shahrinav’s role in Tajikistan’s broader economic development strategy.
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