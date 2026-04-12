Iran identifies 3,375 people killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The identities of 3,375 people killed in Iran as a result of U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes on the country between February 28 and April 7 have been established by Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization, Trend reports.

According to Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization, Abbas Masjedi, of those identified, 2,875 were men and 496 were women. The highest number of deaths resulting from the war was recorded in Tehran, Hormozgan, and Isfahan provinces.

Masjedi added that among those whose identities were established, 7 were under the age of 1, 255 were between 1 and 12 years old, and 121 were between 13 and 18 years old.

The organization’s representative stated that among the deceased, 1,761 were between the ages of 19 and 40, 907 were between 41 and 60, and 223 were over the age of 61.

“Most of those killed are Iranian citizens. However, among the dead there are also citizens of Afghanistan, Syria, Türkiye, Pakistan, China, Iraq, and Lebanon,” he noted.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran regarding the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. A two-week ceasefire agreement between the sides was reached on April 7 through Pakistan’s mediation. Talks held between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 ended without an agreement.