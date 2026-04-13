Kyrgyzstan launches major transport interchange project near Bishkek
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan
The project reflects Kyrgyzstan’s continued investment in transport infrastructure to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce congestion costs, and support long-term economic growth around the capital.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy