Uzbekistan and Russia set date for joint commission meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will hold the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of heads of government in Moscow on April 13, Trend reports via the press service of the Russian Government.

According to information, the meeting will focus on key aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, scientific and technological collaboration, as well as cultural and humanitarian engagement.

Particular attention will be given to the implementation of joint projects in priority sectors such as industry, energy, including peaceful nuclear development, transport infrastructure, agriculture, and education.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the mentioned period, Uzbekistan’s exports to Russia amounted to $4.3 billion, making Russia the country’s largest export destination.