Tajikistan engages in key preparations for Central Asia-Korea Summit

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. On April 10, 2026, in Seoul, a delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan led by Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar took part in a senior officials’ meeting held in preparation for the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

During the meeting, the senior officials held a productive exchange of views on various organizational and substantive issues.

The discussions focused on matters related to the preparation and holding of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is actively engaged in multilateral formats with international partners, including the Central Asia–Republic of Korea dialogue, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, expanding economic ties, and addressing shared development priorities.