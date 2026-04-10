U.S. eyes positive outcome in upcoming talks with Iran, VP JD Vance says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. U.S. expects positive results from the talks with Iran in Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance told reporters, Trend reports.

“We are looking forward to the discussions and are confident they will yield positive outcomes,” Vance remarked.

He further emphasized, "As President Donald Trump has stated, the U.S. is prepared to extend an open hand if Iran is genuinely committed to negotiations. However, if Iran attempts to deceive us, they will find that the negotiating team will not be accommodating."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.