ADB releases forecast for GDP growth per capita in S. Caucasus, Central, and West Asia
Economic growth in the Caucasus and Central/West Asia is projected to slow in the coming years due to factors such as plateauing oil production, a deceleration in construction, and weakening global demand, with a gradual recovery expected by 2027.
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