ADB releases inflation data for Caucasus and Central and West Asian nations in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Inflation in the countries of the Caucasus and Central and West Asia stood at 25.6% in 2025, including inflation in Türkiye, George Luarsabishvili, Senior Economics Officer at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Caucasus and Central/West Asia regions, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a presentation of the Asian Development Outlook 2026 in Baku.

According to the ADB, despite tight monetary policy in Kazakhstan, inflation accelerated due to rising prices for certain food categories and utilities, as well as the depreciation of the Kazakh tenge against the Russian ruble.

“Inflation in Türkiye, although it slowed significantly during 2025, remained high. The main pressure came from food prices and, to a lesser extent, energy prices; meanwhile, inflation in the services sector exceeded inflation for goods—a trend that began in 2023,” he said.

In addition, it was noted that inflation reflected mounting price pressures in the Kyrgyz Republic, driven by rising food prices, higher utility rates, and currency depreciation. Inflation slowed in Uzbekistan thanks to tight monetary policy and a strengthening exchange rate.

Luarsabishvili added that inflation rates in other countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, remained subdued thanks to prudent policies and stable commodity prices.