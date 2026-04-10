Azerbaijan records growth in remittances from Switzerland for 2025
In 2025, personal remittances from Switzerland to Azerbaijan grew modestly compared to the previous year. Switzerland’s share of total inbound remittances to Azerbaijan was small, while outbound remittances to Switzerland also saw a notable increase.
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