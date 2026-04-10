President Trump and UK's PM discuss steps to reopen Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Against the backdrop of the ongoing temporary ceasefire between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the resumption of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports, citing a foreign media outlet.

The leaders held a phone conversation regarding the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

“This evening, the Prime Minister held a call with President Trump from Qatar, during which he briefed him on his consultations with Gulf leaders and regional military strategists. The discussions underscored the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside the United Kingdom’s efforts to convene partners and formulate a concrete, actionable plan,” the statement said.

Furthermore, it was noted that, following progress on securing a ceasefire and an agreement to reopen the strait, the parties agreed to advance to the next phase, focused on identifying viable solutions.

“The leaders emphasized the urgency of developing a practical framework to restore shipping at the earliest opportunity and agreed to hold further talks in the near future,” the information says.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.

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