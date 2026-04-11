ADB expects inflationary pressures to persist in Turkmenistan
Photo: The National Bank of Georgia
The Asian Development Bank expects continued inflationary pressure in Turkmenistan in the coming years, driven by higher public spending, import prices, and monetary conditions.
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