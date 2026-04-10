ADB projects inflation trends in S. Caucasus, Central, and West Asia through 2028
Inflation in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and West Asia is expected to decrease significantly but remain high, driven by Turkey's monetary tightening and energy subsidy reforms. However, inflation may rise in countries like Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan due to higher utility costs and external pressures.
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