Kyrgyzstan and Russia's Tatarstan discuss expansion of energy cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. As part of the International Electric Power Forum "ENERGOPROM" held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan engaged in discussions with leading energy companies of Tatarstan to advance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

The Kyrgyz delegation, headed by Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, included Ilgiz Sydykaliev, General Director of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, the delegation also took the opportunity to visit major industrial enterprises in Tatarstan, gaining firsthand insight into their operations and technological capabilities.

The talks focused on several critical areas of cooperation, including advancements in power grid engineering, covering voltage levels from 0.4 kV to 500 kV. The parties discussed the development of modern electrical equipment such as cable fittings, switchboards, and transformer substations for low- and medium-voltage networks. Additionally, significant attention was given to the integration of digital technologies, specifically smart metering systems and automation solutions for energy management.

The discussions also highlighted green energy initiatives, particularly the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the promotion of environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Furthermore, the parties explored the potential for localizing production in Kyrgyzstan, which could involve the joint assembly of cable products, distribution boards, and smart meters, along with the establishment of joint ventures in the energy sector to enhance domestic capabilities.

The proposed initiatives are aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy security, introducing advanced technologies into the sector, and elevating economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan to a new level.