Azerbaijan's debt market shrinks amid growth in other segments in 2025
Azerbaijan’s debt market declined last year, mainly due to a reduction in government bond volumes. Despite this, other segments showed growth, indicating continued diversification. Overall market activity remained stable with sustained investor participation.
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