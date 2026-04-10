Trans-Caspian fiber project eyes role in Middle Corridor and TRIPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Trans-Caspian fiber optic cable project is being considered for inclusion in the Middle Corridor initiative and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Trend reports via NEQSOL Holding.

As part of these discussions, NEQSOL Holding Board Member Kirill Rubinski met with Chairman of the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, to explore prospects for joint projects, expansion of international telecommunications routes, and enhanced cooperation in digital technologies.

Particular attention was given to the Trans-Caspian fiber optic project, a strategic initiative implemented through a partnership between AzerTelecom, part of NEQSOL Holding, and Kazakhtelecom, part of Samruk-Kazyna.

The project provides for the construction of an undersea fiber optic communication line across the Caspian Sea. The approximately 380 km cable will connect Aktau and Sumgayit, becoming the first subsea fiber optic cable in the Caspian region.

“We see strong demand from international technology companies for new and resilient routes. The Trans-Caspian fiber optic project positions the region as a key hub in the global digital infrastructure network,” Rubinski said.

The project is currently at an active stage of implementation and is expected to ensure reliable data transmission, support the development of digital infrastructure, and create conditions for attracting data centers and international Big Tech companies.

Discussions also covered the inclusion of the project in major regional and international initiatives such as TRIPP and the Middle Corridor, along with joint steps to promote this direction.

"The meeting reaffirmed the high level of partnership and shared commitment to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, including regional data centers and digital hubs, as well as potential cooperation in other sectors such as mining," the statement reads.

NEQSOL Holding operates in 11 countries across telecommunications, energy, high technology, construction, and mining sectors. AzerTelecom, a subsidiary of Azerconnect Group within NEQSOL Holding, serves as a backbone internet provider in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Middle Corridor is a major transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, offering an alternative to traditional northern and southern routes.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is called "Trump's Route to International Peace and Prosperity."

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel