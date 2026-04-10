Azerbaijan, Georgia forge key deal on enhanced transit shipment permits (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. An agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Georgia on the exchange of 10,000 permit forms for transit shipments during the regular meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport between the countries held in Baku on April 8-9, the statement of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads says, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the current status and development prospects of international freight transportation by road between the countries.

The agreement reached involves an exchange of an additional 10,000 permit forms for bilateral and transit shipments and 2,500 for transportation to/from a third country by 2026 for the purpose of carrying out international cargo shipments.

Taking into account the analysis of statistical indicators and the increasing cargo flow, the initial annual quota of permit forms for 2027 was increased by 18% to 65,000 units for bilateral and transit transportation, and by 50% to 7,500 units for transportation to/from a third country.

The parties noted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in the field of road transport, as well as the significant increase in the volume of international cargo transportation observed in recent times. In this regard, the need to take additional measures to ensure the uninterrupted and efficient operation of international cargo transportation by road was emphasized.

The meeting noted that the Azerbaijani side is successfully implementing the implementation of the electronic permit system (e-permit) with Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and work on the implementation of this system with Kazakhstan is in the final stage.

The implementation of the e-permit system was considered expedient to electronicize the permit forms exchanged with Georgia. In this direction, an agreement was reached to establish a joint technical working group and start relevant work from May 1 to accelerate the implementation of the system.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a corresponding protocol.

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