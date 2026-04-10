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ADB highlights economic growth in Caucasus, Central, and West Asia in 2025

Economy Materials 10 April 2026 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
ADB highlights economic growth in Caucasus, Central, and West Asia in 2025

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Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. In 2025, economic growth in the Caucasus, Central, and West Asia region stood at 4.6%, said George Luarsabishvili, Senior Economics Officer at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Caucasus and Central/West Asia regions, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a presentation of the Asian Development Outlook 2026 in Baku.

“In most countries of the subregion, growth turned out to be unexpectedly high and was driven by strong economic activity in Kazakhstan,” Luarsabishvili said.

According to him, economic growth in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025 exceeded expectations and reached 5.4%.

“This was made possible by stable consumption and continued export growth, as well as India’s economic growth, which offset the slowdown in growth rates in the People’s Republic of China,” he noted.

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