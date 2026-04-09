Azerbaijan set to integrate new SPPs into energy system by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan aims to complete the integration of two additional solar power plants (SPPs) into its national energy grid by the close of this year, marking a significant step in its renewable energy strategy, Trend reports.

The integration process will involve the 445 MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant and the 315 MW Neftchala Solar Power Plant, both developed by Masdar. This integration is expected to be concluded by November 1, 2026.

Azerenergy OJSC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, has been designated as the primary entity overseeing the integration of both facilities into the national energy system.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Masdar and SOCAR commenced the implementation of three key renewable energy projects across Azerbaijan, collectively adding 1 gigawatt to the country's energy capacity. These projects encompass a 445 MW solar power plant in Bilasuvar, a 315 MW solar facility in Neftchala, and a 240 MW onshore wind power plant in the Absheron-Garadagh region. Investment agreements for these initiatives were finalized in October 2023, followed by the signing of additional agreements regarding electricity purchases, grid connections, and land leases.

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