Kyrgyzstan unveils ambitious plan for Kyrgyzaltyn's strategic projects
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The planned investments are expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s gold production capacity, support export growth, and enhance the long-term sustainability of the mining sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy