Turkmen exchange reports record trading across multiple sectors
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan and the UAE engaged in fuel and food product purchases, while local businesses secured textile deals on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange.
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